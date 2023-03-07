BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Living Your Life With a Purpose
Motivational Podcast
03/07/2023

Your inner world reflects the outside world. Disordered thoughts lead to disordered lives. Nothing will be calm if your mind isn't.

If you can't control your thoughts, it will be hard for you to be self-disciplined in other parts of your life.

Most people don't know their life goals. Everyone is too busy, late, and rushed to stop and think. Their inner life, which affects their external world, is unknown to them.

Self-discipline will be much harder if you don't use the full potential of your mind and only pay attention to what you can see.

If you cultivate a calm mind that can manage its thoughts—eliminating unhelpful thoughts, formulating helpful ones, and looking for justifications for doing the right things rather than excuses for not doing them—self-control will be easier.

