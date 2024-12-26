BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Damascus Syria Unity Rally - One People One Nation One Syria 12-20-24
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
66 views • 6 months ago

Damascus Syria Unity Rally - One People One Nation One Syria 12-20-24

Aya kashour

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_yHlJFVZIA


جولة قي دمشق بعد التحريري ملايين السوريين يحتفلون في شوراع دمشق وسوريا


A tour of Damascus after the liberation. Millions of Syrians celebrate in the streets of Damascus and Syria


Watch the historical moments that Syria experienced after the announcement of victory, as the streets of Syrian cities turned into huge festive squares in which millions gathered from all over the country. Cheers, patriotic songs, and fireworks lit up the sky of Syria in scenes that reflect the unity of the people and the spirit of victory.


The video documents exceptional historical moments

Keywords
iranisraelpalestineegyptgenocidesyriagazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexceasefireforeignpolicysyriawarnatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarpalestinewarisraelhamaswar
Related videos
