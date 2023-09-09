© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Mena Lee Jones
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-spirit-of-jezebel-over-america/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Thus saith The LORD of Hosts: “Clean your threshing floors! I see the temple prostitutes, they stand in the doorways, they sit in your pews, they preach from your pulpits, they are the seeds of Jezebel!"