No Case, No Matter: Destroy Trump / Beyond the Cover

In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews longtime New American contributor R. Cort Kirkwood about the indictment of former President Trump and why all Americans should be concerned about how the law is increasingly being weaponized for political purposes. After all, the indictment not only fails to make a case against Trump, it does not even say what the crime was that Trump allegedly covered up. In the interview, Kirkwood explains that if the Deep State can weaponize the law to take down a former president, it can do the same to any of us. Kirkwood wrote the cover story “No Case, No Matter: Destroy Trump” in the May 15 issue of The New Americanmagazine.

