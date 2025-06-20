BrightLearn - Unconventional Medicine by Chris Kresser

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The podcast discusses Chris Kresser's book "Unconventional Medicine," advocating for Functional Medicine—a paradigm shift that addresses root causes of chronic disease through ancestral diet, lifestyle changes and collaborative care, rather than merely managing symptoms with conventional treatments.
