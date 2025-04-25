104 Post Script Insights: Community Resilience

Futurist, John L. Petersen forecasts significant change and uncertainty, predicting heightened tension and systemic issues like supply chain failures. Emphasizing community as essential for survival, he describes Berkeley Springs' efforts to create a secure, resource-sharing network. Urban vulnerabilities highlight the need for trusted, like-minded groups to plan for self-reliance and security amidst potential crises.





