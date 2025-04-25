104 Post Script Insights: Community Resilience

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Futurist, John L. Petersen forecasts significant change and uncertainty, predicting heightened tension and systemic issues like supply chain failures. Emphasizing community as essential for survival, he describes Berkeley Springs' efforts to create a secure, resource-sharing network. Urban vulnerabilities highlight the need for trusted, like-minded groups to plan for self-reliance and security amidst potential crises.
For upcoming events with The Arlington Institute visit us at, https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/
Get prepared with https://preparemorgancounty.com/