You can forget everything, but should never forget the pursuit of Whistleblowers’ Movement and the NFSC and the 1.4 billion Chinese people
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
15 views • 06/05/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2iuo3x976a

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Ryan Matta(GETTR:@ryanmatta) praised Ava from the NFSC. He says we need more people like Ava to stand up and do the right thing. Ava contributes the compliments to Miles Guo, the founder of the NFSC, who once said you can praise anybody, but never him. You can forget everything, but should never forget the pursuit of Whistleblowers’ Movement and the NFSC and the 1.4 billion Chinese people.

 #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】瑞安·马塔 (GETTR:@ryanmatta)赞扬来自新中国联邦的战友Ava，他说我们需要更多像Ava的人站出来做正确的事。Ava将这种赞扬归功于新中国联邦的创始人郭文贵先生。郭先生曾说，大家可以赞扬任何人，但不要赞扬他；可以忘记任何事，但不要忘记爆料革命和新中国联邦的追求，以及14亿中国人民。

 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



