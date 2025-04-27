After Virginia Giuffre’s reported "suicide", other Epstein survivors are stepping forward, making it clear to the world that they are not suicidal.



Juliette Bryant, who says she was kidnapped by Jeffrey Epstein over two decades ago, claims she met Epstein in Africa while he was with Bill Clinton and is familiar with the Clinton body count.



Bryant also alleges that several Epstein victims have died under suspicious circumstances and believes they are being eliminated one by one over time.



According to Bryant, survivors are now living in fear for their lives, as their warnings continue to be ignored by the mainstream media.



Source @Real World News





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/