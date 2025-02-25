BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Babylon is fallen: more Vatican scandals (7)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
122 views • 6 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on December 26, 2024.


Articles:


https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame


https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-10-16/archdiocese-of-los-angeles-to-pay-880-million-in-the-largest-clergy-sexual-abuse-settlement


https://www.irishcatholic.com/?s=Irish+archbishop+blocks+Vatican+interference+in+abuse+case&submit=


https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/260959/vatican-former-choir-director-manager-convicted-of-embezzlement-abuse-of-office


https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/250657/cardinal-marx-celebrates-mass-marking-20-years-of-queer-worship-and-pastoral-care


https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/250848/cardinal-marx-the-catechism-is-not-set-in-stone-one-is-also-allowed-to-doubt-what-it-says


https://abcnews.go.com/Travel/chief-exorcist-rev-gabriele-amorth-devil-vatican/story?id=10073040


https://www.dw.com/en/germany-record-numbers-of-catholics-leaving-the-church/a-66058149


"Sunday is our MARK of authority. . .the church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact" Catholic Record of London, Ontario Sept 1,1923.


The decree set forth in the year 1229 A.D.... places Bible on The Index of Forbidden Books. The doctrine withholds "it is forbidden for laymen (common man) to read the Old and New Testaments. - We forbid them most severely to have the above books in the popular vernacular." Pope Gregory IX, Anno. Chr. 1229


The Council of Trent (1545-1564) placed the Bible on its list of prohibited books, and forbade any person to read the Bible without a license from a Roman Catholic bishop or inquisitor. The Council added these words: "That if any one shall dare to read or keep in his possession that book, without such a license, he shall not receive absolution till he has given it up to his ordinary."


The doctrines of the Catholic Church are entirely independent of Holy Scripture." Familiar Explanation of Catholic Doctrine, Rev. M. Muller, p.151.


Dear Roman Catholics, as per God’s 4th end time angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5, COME OUT of Babylon. Come out of the Roman catholic church and follow the Christ of the Bible.


Do the right thing, as I did in 1992, and obey God.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]

