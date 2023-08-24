BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CC - Jamie Walden w commentary by Professor Truth
Truth that Matters
Truth that Matters
797 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
219 views • 08/24/2023

CC - Jamie Walden w commentary by Professor Truth.  This is the same as previously posted but with The Professor's commentary.... must hear! // Just beware of people who wear "all black" (head to toe) and use "hand signs".  I am NOT saying Jamie is on the other side - he may be knowingly or unknowingly - in "The Boys Club",,, same as Mike Adams.  They BOTH have excellent oratory skills and insights - but they taught the counterfeit gospel of Judeo Christianity... just saying!

My Sheep Hear My Voice!

John 10:26   But ye believe not, because ye are not of my sheep, as I said unto you. 27 My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me:

Keywords
planet xvaccineisraeljewszombiesannunakiwalking deadnephilimcyborghybridsluciferavatarclonesblack gooproject looking glasscovidtriple helixaliens among usluciferian rebellioncosmic warseed of cainsoul incarnationwalk inet americahybrid aliens
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy