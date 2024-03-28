© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadian Activist Exposes How “Populist” Image Of Pierre Poilievre Is A False Construction Of Globalists
----------
Canadian activist and Comedian Alex Cargill joins Harrison Smith to discuss how Canadian politician Pierre Poilievre is a wolf in sheep's clothing controlled by globalists. You can support Alex and his work by following him on X at @TransSplendor.