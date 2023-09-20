BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Event
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
309 views • 09/20/2023

Multiple Remote Viewers Warn Of World-Changing Event At Year’s End

* If the powers that be can no longer trick us, then they will try and hurt us.

* If enough eyes are on them, maybe it will never happen.

* Nearly all humans are psychic to a certain degree, whether we know it or not; and some of us become acutely aware of it.


Redpill: Patriots Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law

* The Earth alliance is executing a worldwide sting operation against the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* We are larping a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation that’s being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual.

* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.

* If you believe (as I do) that there are no more nukes — and good guys are in control — Greg still offers useful insight re: bad guys’ intent.

* Be prepared for the shock-and-awe scene of this movie.


Reese Reports | 20 September 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=650b38d49c28a4b5532ef010

false flagawakeningthe planwwg1wgaapocalypsethe eventesptimelinered pillinside jobgreg reeseextrasensory perceptionseventh senseredpillpsychic abilityq planncswicremote viewpredictive linguistics5d chesslive-action role playpsychic awarenessminds eyefuture forecasting
