Multiple Remote Viewers Warn Of World-Changing Event At Year’s End
* If the powers that be can no longer trick us, then they will try and hurt us.
* If enough eyes are on them, maybe it will never happen.
* Nearly all humans are psychic to a certain degree, whether we know it or not; and some of us become acutely aware of it.
Redpill: Patriots Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law
* The Earth alliance is executing a worldwide sting operation against the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.
* We are larping a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors.
* This is a continuity-of-government situation that’s being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual.
* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.
* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.
* If you believe (as I do) that there are no more nukes — and good guys are in control — Greg still offers useful insight re: bad guys’ intent.
* Be prepared for the shock-and-awe scene of this movie.
Reese Reports | 20 September 2023