Biden And The Beast: Cassandra's Revenge #3
Max Plageus: Witness of Truth
Max Plageus: Witness of Truth
23 views • 08/21/2023

What's in a Name? What does our Resident of the United States stand for? What satanic force is behind him? I have made it my mission to blow the lid off of the secrets of the end times and the Bible, join me in the adventure as we discover the secrets of language, and the meaning behind the man known as Joseph Robinette Biden.

Keywords
obamabiblebidenfakepuppet666resident
