Biden And The Beast: Cassandra's Revenge #3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What's in a Name? What does our Resident of the United States stand for? What satanic force is behind him? I have made it my mission to blow the lid off of the secrets of the end times and the Bible, join me in the adventure as we discover the secrets of language, and the meaning behind the man known as Joseph Robinette Biden.