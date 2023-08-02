BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Election Confirmation
Constitution Answer Man
Constitution Answer Man
4 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 08/02/2023

Two years later people are still confused. Did Vice President Pence have the authority to contest the electoral votes? Could he have decertified the election? What was his role? What about the patriots who were in Washington D.C. on that fateful day? Mr. Constitution Douglas V. Gibbs provides the answers in this video...

https://www.douglasvgibbs.com

https://www.politicalpistachio.com

https://www.constitutionassociation.com

Please subscribe to this video channel, and visit my websites. Monetary contributions are always needed for various efforts such as:

-- Funding for travel to engage in the freedom movement.

-- Funding for two radio programs, KMET and KPRZ.

-- Funding for legal actions I am involved in.

-- Constitution Education and Resource Center.

-- Website Retrofit and Upgrade to make Mr. Constitution's online presence an interactive and more educational experience: Partially Funded, nearly complete.

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/douglasvgibbs

Venmo: Douglas-Gibbs-3 (then 3975)

Zelle: [email protected]

Keywords
electionvotepence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy