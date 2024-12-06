Russia Is Going To Punish Turkey: After Putin, Erdogan Also Betrayed The US & Pro-Turkish Militants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The fact that the experienced Syrian Army is retreating in all directions of the front is the fault of President Bashar al-Assad. The fact is that after the victory of Syria in 2016, Bashar al-Assad dismissed all experienced combatant commanders and put generals loyal to him in their place. The scariest thing is that these generals had no experience in conducting combat operations and managing troops in combat conditions........................................................................................................ ******************************************************
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
