00:00 Authorities Just Informed Us--We Can’t Live This Expat Retire Early Life Anymore!
01:40 Misinformation pushers
02:31 They want us to live in poverty
04:40 Voluntary minimalism vs mandated minimalism
05:23 This is their goal for you! 1.5 carbon output
06:32 They want us to live in a developing 5th world
07:29 Your lifestyle will be worse than living in least developed nation
09:28 Here is your life in a nutshell
10:54 Replenish and multiply the earth (who said that)
11:30 What does follow the science mean? Frank and Angie's videos provide real life experiences about retirement, retire early lifestyle, financial independence and inner well being. We believe in living the life you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your late retirement. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!
