SCOTUS Hears Sunday, Refuses Sabbath. Texas Bill: 10 Commandements In Public Schools. Hosea Pt 2

Supreme Court weighs religious accommodation for Christian postal worker. Legal counsel representing a Christian postal worker who was reportedly disciplined for refusing to work on Sundays says it is clear the Supreme Court is "going to change the standard" to accommodate religious Americans in the workplace.





Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian mail carrier from Pennsylvania, resigned believing he would be fired from the U.S. Postal Service after he said he could not deliver Amazon packages on Sundays because he observes the Sabbath. Groff’s attorney Aaron Streett is arguing the Supreme Court should overturn precedent that employers can deny religious accommodations to employees if they impose "more than a de minimis cost" on the business, according to a previous Fox News report.





SCOTUS Christian postal worker case will change standard on accommodating religious Americans: Legal counsel





Texas lawmakers advance bill to force schools to display Ten Commandments. State senators advance bill for consideration by house in what critics say is basic violation of separation of church and state





Texas advances bill requiring 10 Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms





