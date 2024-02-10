Replacing Joe?

Stuck With Joe

* Dems are asking questions (at least that’s the current sub-plot of this movie).

* They’re vetting their options: QueMala vs. Gov. Brylcreem vs. Big Mike.

* Dems are forced to lose with [Bidan].





Movie Plot Twist

* Libtard carnival barkers are circling the wagons.

* All the demons are here! Some of them are waking up; others are wailing or running interference.

* Ask yourself who is behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?

◦ Either Biden Is An ‘Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’ Or He Needs To Be Charged: Pick One

◦ Biden Is Too Demented To Be Found Guilty Of Crimes, But Not Too Demented To Be President?





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (9 February 2024)