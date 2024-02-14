‘Put him out there’: Megyn Kelly calls for Joe Biden to take cognitive test

The Megyn Kelly Show host Megyn Kelly says US President Joe Biden should be required to sit a cognitive test to prove he is “all there”. Ms Kelly told Sky News host Paul Murray that if Joe Biden is “so great”, then people should be able to see. “If we’re not supposed to believe our eyes and our ears … put him out there. “They won’t and there’s a reason.” The White House has confirmed President Biden's upcoming physical examination will not include a cognitive test despite concerns about his mental acuity.







