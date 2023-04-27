4/27/2023 -- Solar Storm = Earthquake increase -- Japan to USA, Europe and Asia -- Watches issued

It is go time. The spread of activity is now obvious yet once again, multiple M7+ earthquakes in the past few days, spreads of M5.0+ earthquakes developing in the warned areas of Japan, the Agean Sea, and South Sandwich Islands to name a few.

The West coast is on the move, both along the San Andreas as well as the California Nevada border. Expecting M5+ activity to hit up by Eureka, and a new spread near M4.9+ to hit Texas, and M4.5+ to spread into Oklahoma, also M4.0+ due in Virginia East Coast USA.

New York as well as the far Northeast must keep watch for the shift, and the mystery booms + rumbles to develop (as well as possible pipeline breaks, sinkholes, trackshifts derailments, and other oddities related to plate shifting).

I also take the time to relay a very odd "dream" I had, which is abnormal to say the least for me to have in the first place (or for me to relay to the public).. but with the topic of shifting buildings and areas in large populated cities -- worthy to mention.





