How Can I Access My Global Terror? Addictions – Avoidance of Terror, Physical Emotional Spiritual Addictions, Sincere Desire to Deconstruct My (Automatic) Addictions, God’s Way of Dealing with Terror

20160607-1240 Governing Emotions Q&A





07m46s - 17m51s





“IN PRACTICE, UNLESS YOU ADDRESS MANY OF YOUR ADDICTIONS, IT’S HIGHLY UNLIKELY YOU GET TO EXPOSE THE TERROR THAT’S UNDERNEATH THEM.”

@ 10m41s





“THE ADDICTIONS COVER OVER THE TERROR. THEY SUPPRESS IT. THEY HELP YOU AVOID IT. UNLESS YOU ADDRESS THOSE ADDICTIONS, YOU’LL ALWAYS FINISH UP REVERTING TO THE ADDICTION, EVERY TIME THERE’S EVEN A SMITCH OF TERROR – YOU REVERT TO THE ADDICTION EVERY TIME.”

@ 11m09s





“LOVE DOES NOT SACRIFICE ONE SELF FOR ANOTHER. IT DOESN’T DO THAT. IT LOVES BOTH, EQUALLY.”

@ 15m32s



