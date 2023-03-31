It's not Inflation. It's Depreciation.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The founders and old revolutionaries used the word "depreciation" to describe what we call "inflation" today. Their way is much better - because when people understand that money is worth less (or worthless), it's much easier for them to understand the cause of the problem in the first place.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 31, 2023