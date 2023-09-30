Melbourne Freedom Rally 30 September 2023 Start to Finish

A lot as been happening to distract people from freedom rallies, but this one keeps going each Saturday, come rain or shine. This video encapsulates the whole march including an event when we were ambushed by Antifa types in the same place as happened some weeks ago. We had to give it back to them as much as they tried to give to it us. Because we prevailed strongly they might be less inclined to cause trouble for us again. As often happens, speeches were given for shoppers to hear at Queen Victoria Market and some of this is recorded. Thank you all who committed their time, given it was AFL footy finals day.