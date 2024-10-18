Is China Invading the U.S. ? | Christie Hutcherson Interview Part 2

Today we are joined by Christie Hutcherson. She founded Women Fighting for America in 2020. It’s goal: to be a frontline organization standing up for freedom and liberty across America and the world. She routinely conducts border missions, where she witnesses firsthand the horrors of cartels, child trafficking, sex trafficking, organ harvesting, and drug trafficking. During our conversation, Christie talks about China's plan to invade the U.S., future terrorist attacks, as well giant military sized processing centers that are being built in all 50 states. This is part 2 of 2.

