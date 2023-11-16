Biden Administration Working With CAIR; Previously Investigated By The FBI

11/16/2023

The Biden Administration is leaning heavily on CAIR to shape its policies. The organization has a troubled history starting with its founder who started his career with Hamas and investigated by the FBI. One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with National Security analyst Brigitte Gabriel about CAIR's long arm of influence in American politics.

