50 Cents a Dose - Brian Hooker Full Interview Bonus Feature
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
66 views • 6 months ago

Bonus Feature for 50 Cents A Dose 

 

One year after this interview, Dr. Brian recorded the confession of a CDC whistleblower about his participation in the fraudulent coverup of autism data in regard to the MMR vaccine. In spite of a congressional hearing, and coverage in other films, this event has been ignored by mainstream media.

 

Website: http://www.50centsmovie.com/ 


Keywords
vaccinesgardasilautismhpvvaccinationvaccineflu shotmmrhepatitis bmercurynational childhood vaccine injury actrobert kennedybrian hookerbrian hooker phdbarbara loe fishernational vaccine injury compensation programvaersthimerosalpertussissidsmandatory vaccinesudden infant death syndromevaccine epidemicschool immunizations
