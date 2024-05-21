The Yemeni Houthis from the Ansar Allah movement have reported shooting down another MQ-9 Reaper drone, this time over the Al-Bayda province. This is already the fifth drone destroyed since the escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict, and the second one in May.





The previous drone was shot down over Marib on May 17, with the wreckage found by the local population.

The Houthi approach to American drones (both before and after being designated as a terrorist group) is quite pragmatic. If they see and can shoot them down, they do so, not particularly fearing the reaction of the hegemon.

#MiddleEast #Yemen #USA

This article also about it, but the US hasn't commented.

https://apnews.com/article/yemen-houthis-us-drone-war-gaza-7bbbcd1a1484baf581832da6f4d4dd18

