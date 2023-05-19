Whistleblower Says FBI Ordered Him to Get Information About Parents Going to School Board Meetings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breitbart
May 19, 2023
An FBI whistleblower testified that, at the behest of the FBI, he took down the license plate numbers of parents who attended school board meetings. His comments were offered in response to a question from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Thursday at a U.S. House hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/10M12jejFdc/