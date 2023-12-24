Behind the Scenes Part 2 Glenn Explores Israel To Prepare For His HUGE Speech

Glenn Beck





Dec 21, 2023





Glenn and his team landed in Jerusalem in August, 2011, just days before one of the largest moments of his career: his 'Restoring Courage' speech. This behind the scenes look takes you through the entire process to prepare for such a huge moment. In part one, Glenn traveled to Auschwitz concentration camp, and he met with Jewish experts to try and understand the tragic mistakes made during the Holocaust. But now, after landing in Israel, you can watch Glenn explore the Jews' native land to find the perfect inspiration for words that would soon reverberate throughout the world. His team will take you through the massive undertaking that the 'Restoring Courage' speech required, and you'll watch Glenn emotionally prepare for one of his most powerful speeches.





