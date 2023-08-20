The Breger Blackmail Report: Deep State is Desperate to Bury w/ Rep. Liz Harris



Sarah Westall

8/15/2023

Tired of supporting the globalist cabal? Learn more about the Freedom Buying Club: https://freedombuyingclub.com/

The Emergency Wellness Kit every household needs: https://www.twc.health/products/emergency-preparedness-kit?ref=_BSGJIoYd20XB

Representative Liz Harris shares how she was expelled from the Arizona congress for carving a path for the exposure of the 120K page Breger blackmail report. She shares what is in the report and how the deep state and the mainstream media are desperate to bury it. You can follow Liz Harris on social media @VoteLizHarris

Protect your IRA and other assets, contact [email protected] – Tell them “Sarah Sent Me” and get the best service and prices in the country.

Join my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com

Follow on my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Read all the news and get notifications of new shows by signing up for the BGC newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.