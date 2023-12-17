Reading the Bible LIVE: "Christians are the Body of Christ" (2023-)

Reading the Bible LIVE: "and hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church, which is his body, the fulness of him that filleth all in all."
Ephesians 1:22-23 KJV
