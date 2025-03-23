© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza & Lebabon News Current Situation March 22nd Arabic News Channel Broadcasts 3-22-25
Alghad TV - قناة الغد
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXg1OUUoxig
سكان من بيت حانون يرفضون النزوح رغم تهديدات الجيش الإسرائيلي
Residents of Beit Hanoun refuse to leave despite threats from the Israeli army
AlHadath الحدث
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTRmYJ_UwNM&t=6486s
الأخبار الليلة | إسرائيل تشن هجمات ضد أهداف لحزب الله في لبنان.. والجيش السوداني يتوسع بالخرطوم
News Tonight / Israel is launching attacks against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.. The Sudanese army is expanding in Khartoum
AlHadath الحدث
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EZu-ChYRko
التاسعة عشرة | غارات إسرائيلية على لبنان.. وتجدد القصف الأميركي على الحوثيين في اليمن
Israeli raids on Lebanon.. Renewed US bombing of the Houthis in Yemen
Alghad TV - قناة الغد
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fl8wBrZroEg
مدفعية الاحتلال تقصف روضة للأطفال في شارع السكة شمالي غزة
Israeli artillery shelled a kindergarten on al-Sikka Street in northern Gaza