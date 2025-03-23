BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gaza & Lebabon News Current Situation March 22nd Arabic News Channel Broadcasts 3-22-25
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1059 followers
Follow
79 views • 5 months ago

Gaza & Lebabon News Current Situation March 22nd Arabic News Channel Broadcasts 3-22-25

Alghad TV - قناة الغد

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXg1OUUoxig


سكان من بيت حانون يرفضون النزوح رغم تهديدات الجيش الإسرائيلي

Residents of Beit Hanoun refuse to leave despite threats from the Israeli army


AlHadath الحدث

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTRmYJ_UwNM&t=6486s

الأخبار الليلة | إسرائيل تشن هجمات ضد أهداف لحزب الله في لبنان.. والجيش السوداني يتوسع بالخرطوم

News Tonight / Israel is launching attacks against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.. The Sudanese army is expanding in Khartoum


AlHadath الحدث

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EZu-ChYRko


التاسعة عشرة | غارات إسرائيلية على لبنان.. وتجدد القصف الأميركي على الحوثيين في اليمن

Israeli raids on Lebanon.. Renewed US bombing of the Houthis in Yemen


Alghad TV - قناة الغد

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fl8wBrZroEg

مدفعية الاحتلال تقصف روضة للأطفال في شارع السكة شمالي غزة

Israeli artillery shelled a kindergarten on al-Sikka Street in northern Gaza

