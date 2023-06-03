BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Methylene Blue A Brain Boosting Powerhouse - (Science Based)
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
57 views • 06/03/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Methylene Blue Treats Bipolar Disorder Symptoms - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/40J8IXd

Methylene Blue Proven Depression Treatment - (Science Based) - https://bit.ly/3y0pB2h

Methylene Blue The Alzheimer's, Parkinson's & Dementia Treatment - (Scientifically Proven) -  https://bit.ly/3XbJVb4

Single Oral Dose of Methylene Blue Improves Memory & Attention - (Science Based) - https://bit.ly/41AwTpQ

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40LVXKI

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - https://bit.ly/3WiYR7z

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - https://bit.ly/3GSWJ19

The ONLY SAFE type of METHYLENE BLUE To Use Internally! - https://bit.ly/3BR6c6h

Why You Should Try Out MEGA DOSES of METHYLENE BLUE! - https://bit.ly/40gwlWx

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3PTHCYb

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3W15M4i


Study 1: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27351678/ Study 2: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/06/160628072028.htm

Study 3: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23056355/

Study 4: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25870540/


My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Methylene Blue A Brain Boosting Powerhouse - (Science Based)


Methylene Blue is an organic blue dye that can be taken internally by humans when used safely and correctly, it can and will provide people with many different benefits and one of the main reasons why people start taking it is because of its nootropic effects.


And I wanted to share with you all the info and a wide array of different scientific studies that prove Methylene Blue is one of the most amazing brain boost powerhouses that you could EVER consume and the reasons why.


If you want to learn about everything mentioned above extensively, watch this video "Methylene Blue A Brain Boosting Powerhouse - (Science Based)" from start to finish!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

