US Sports Baseball Feat. 2024 Silver Slugger Award winners! (Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and more!)
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
10 views • 6 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

The Three Phases of Hitting

by Jake Boss

https://tinyurl.com/ThreePhasesOfHitting

In this baseball coaching course, Jake Boss, Head Baseball Coach at Michigan State University and 2011 Big Ten Coach of the Year presents his philosophy and approach to hitting. Boss takes you through the three phases of his approach for coaching hitters who can make the pitcher uncomfortable on the mound and drive up the pitch count.

https://tinyurl.com/ThreePhasesOfHitting


Video credit:

MLB

2024 Silver Slugger Award winners! (Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and more!).

The MLB App is the #1 destination for live baseball video and audio, directly on your iOS device. Watch and listen live or on-demand!

https://apple.co/4gG5LyA

https://amzn.to/3Z34NFz

-- Jump directly into your favorite team's live game from your home tab

-- Customize and filter your News content for the headlines that interest you most

-- Get real-time highlights and on-deck alerts for your followed players

-- Follow the action of the game with real-time player positions and batted balls

-- Live Activities support for game updates right on your lock screen

https://apple.co/4gG5LyA

https://amzn.to/3Z34NFz


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

