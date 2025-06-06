✈️💥🇺🇦 Footage shows the destruction of a Ukrainian river crossing over the Oskol near Kupyansk by Russian forces.

Adding:

💥⚡️🇺🇦 Among the 27 wounded in Kiev are reportedly utility workers, though Ukrainian officials don’t specify which utility they worked for.

But as we reported at night, it’s almost certainly about the Kievskaya Combined Heat and Power Plant No. 5 (CHP-5) in the Goloseevskiy (Holosiivs'kyi) district — a key energy facility that was struck by drones multiple times during last night’s attacks.

Photos of a large fire were circulated even by Ukrainian sources, yet the regime remains deliberately vague.

Notably, parts of Kiev’s left bank — the very districts supplied by CHP-5 — were left without power following the morning attack.