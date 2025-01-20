BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How Communism Has Invaded America and Robert Maxwell Connection - Celia Farber
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
1
503 views • 7 months ago

As the fires in Southern California continue to rage out of control, everyone is asking themselves: how did this happen? Celia Farber has an excellent insight on the subject. Celia is an experienced writer, investigator, and author who has spent years uncovering the hidden roots of communism around the globe. Billionaire media tycoon Robert Maxwell’s major communism tie and KGB involvement is discussed. Celia states the most obvious markers of communism, breaks down exactly how the global elites utilize crises to seize private property from American citizens, and what their ultimate goals are: rob everyone of property, land, and all sovereignty. She also talks about the perceived differences between socialism and communism, and how they’re really just different sides of the same coin.



TAKEAWAYS


The healthcare system has been a key for globalists to install their communist agenda for decades


Socialist tyranny is being implemented through the use of so-called science and free public health care


Robert Maxwell - the father of Ghislaine Maxwell - was a communist and an agent who worked against America


Communism constantly changes its clothes and costume, but its goal is always the same: destroy and control



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Defender Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/41D5ALB

Chinese Communist Party video: https://bit.ly/409fLbY

Serious Adverse Events book: https://amzn.to/3PXvma9

Robert Maxwell and the KGB: https://bit.ly/40lMXx0

Virus Communism article: https://bit.ly/40kVG2E

Robert Maxwell Was Soviet Agent article: https://bit.ly/40zk4i7


🔗 CONNECT WITH CELIA FARBER

Substack: https://celiafarber.substack.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celia.i.farber

X: https://x.com/BarrierTruth


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT

ARTZA (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
californiacommunismsocialismamericanfireskgbghislainecelia farberrobert maxwelltina griffincounter culture mom show
