Oktoberfest Series 2023: Ska Brewing Oktoberfest Vienna Lager 5.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* Nope they are in the same family but different. Cousins would be the best descriptor.This is a delicious brew if you like the lagers but sadly Vienna style has fallen out of favor. The is a link to some recipes below if you want to try your hand at a home brew.
She runs 6.1 for the ABV, 22 for the IBUs, I'd guess her to be a beautiful 33 for the SRM.
( https://byo.com/article/vienna-lager-in-exile/ )
Thanks for coming by and spending some time with the doggos and I.
Big 3 folks
Proust!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/