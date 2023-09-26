BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mom Battles Billion-Dollar Gambling Industry Luring Kids Via Video Games - Jeanne Seaver
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
120 views • 09/26/2023

The billion-dollar gambling industry is targeting our children and grandchildren on iPhones and video games, warns Jeanne Seaver. Jeanne is the founder of Moms Against Gambling, and having come from a childhood with addicted parents, she knows the dangers and devastation of what any addiction can do to a family. Jeanne is a child advocate and works to educate people on the hazards of what commercialized gambling is doing not just to adults, but also to children. One in five gambling addicts will attempt suicide and that tragic statistic is just one of many dark sides of what gambling does to a person. Jeanne is working to help kids run from the allure of gambling and focus on achieving greater things in life.



TAKEAWAYS


Slot machine games use colorful visuals like Spiderman and Sonic the Hedgehog to lure children into playing


Be proactive instead of reactive to the problem of gambling


Most parents are shocked and unaware when they hear about the reality of gambling games and its subsequent addictions


Playing slot machines will lead to the total destruction of the family if left unchecked



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Stop Predatory Gambling: https://www.stoppredatorygambling.org/

Phil Mickelson Loses $100 Million: https://bit.ly/3YYE5fQ 

Michael Jordan Lost $500 Million in 3 Seconds: https://bit.ly/3YZlTm8 


🔗 CONNECT WITH MOMS AGAINST GAMBLING

Website: https://momsagainstgambling.com/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NOGamblinginGA 


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina 

Redemption Shield: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ 

Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
childrenaddictionkidsspidermancasinoindustryonlinevideo gamesmomsgamblingbillion dollaraddictsonic the hedgehogtina griffinchild advocatejeanne seaver
