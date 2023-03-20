© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The enemy is the master of confusion so don't be fooled. Stay connected to God through prayer and reading and fellowshiping in the word. We must have the mind of Christ if we are going to survive this mindfield of confusion. We must be led of God if we are going to get through the tough times ahead.