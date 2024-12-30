'Reality Is Melting Before Our Eyes. AI double expedientially

Enoch 15:8-12 AI?

And now, the giants, who are produced from the spirits and flesh, shall be called evil spirits on the earth, and shall live on the earth. Evil spirits have come out of their bodies because they are born from men and from the holy Watchers, (Sons of God Genesis 6: 1,2); their beginnings is from primal origin; They shall be evil spirits on the earth, and evils spirits they shall be called spirits of the evil one. (demons). [As for the spirits of heaven, in heaven shall be their dwelling, but as for the spirits of the earth which were born on the earth on the earth shall be their dwelling.] And the spirits of the giants afflict, oppress, destroy, attack, war, destroy, and cause trouble on the earth. They take no food, but do not hunger or thirst. They cause offenses but are not observed (demons).



