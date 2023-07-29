Flat Earth Enlightenment and the Modern Renaissance Man

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discussing flat earth awakening and passive activism, NASA's fake Moon and Mars landings, flat earth conferences and controlled opposition, veganism, juicing, fasting, introversion vs. extroversion, the detrimental effects of materialist philosophy, comparative religion, the reincarnation soul trap, psychopathy, and mixed martial arts with Patrick Burke from Denton, Texas
