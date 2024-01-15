After the devastating attacks by Russian drones and missiles on the Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in the beginning of the year, the intensity of Russian strikes has decreased in recent days. The daily precision strikes continue in the eastern and southern regions, where the Ukrainian military is accumulating forces and military equipment.

Over the past day, Russian strikes were reported in the Krivyi Rih, Kharkiv, Kherson and Sumy regions.

In response, the Ukrainian military attempts to attack targets in Russian rear areas.

On the night of January 15, Russian air defenses intercepted three Tochka-U tactical missiles over the Kursk region.

Amid the rare attempts to strike at some Russian rear area facilities, the Ukrainian military does not stop shelling the border settlements and attacks in the Donetsk city agglomeration. The growing civilian casualties have absolutely no effect on the ongoing hostilities on the frontlines, but only confirm the terrorist essence of the Kiev regime.

Yesterday, Kiev declared another dubious victory. On the evening of January 14, the Russian Aerospace Forces apparently lost an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft as a result of an incident over the Sea of Azov. Another IL-22 aircraft avoided damage and successfully landed at the Russian Anapa airport in the Krasnodar region. Ukrainian propaganda claimed that the aircraft were allegedly shot down by the Patriot system; but the incident was unlikely related to the operation of Ukrainian air defense forces.

Meanwhile, the Russian military continues offensive operations on almost all Ukrainian frontlines. In recent days, Russian forces managed to take back control of several positions in the northern part of the village of Krinky. As a result of Russian attacks, the small Ukrainian stronghold on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River became even smaller. The transfer of any equipment and reinforcements across the river is complicated by Russian fire and the frozen winter. As a result, the remnants of the Ukrainian grouping in Krinky is forced to hide in the ruins, unable to conduct any military operations.

Despite the fact that Kiev’s plan to launch a counteroffensive in the Kherson region went down the drain, Ukrainian commanders continue sending more and more servicemen across the river to their death. Those who refuse to take part in these senseless operations are tortured by their brothers in arms, some of them commit suicide.

Russian forces are taking back control of the positions they lost during the Ukrainian counteroffensive. In recent days, Russian troops took back control of several square kilometers around Rabotino.

On the outskirts of the Donetsk city agglomeration, the Russians are advancing in Georgievka after they took control of Mariinka.

Meanwhile, they continue to destroy the Ukrainian grouping in Avdeevka, squeezing the city with a pincer attack.

Mirrored - South Front