Communist Survivor Vehemently Defends Freedoms Through New American Magazine - Paul Dragu

Paul Dragu escaped Communist Romania with his family when he was just eight years old, and he has never lost his appreciation and love for the uniqueness of American freedom. Today, he is the communications director for The John Birch Society and host of The New American TV Show. He describes his family’s journey of fleeing the ironclad tyranny of Romania and how he found his way to writing for The New American magazine, a publication centered on bringing truthful information and news to the public. A lot of people think that communism can’t befall the U.S., he says, but it’s already occurring here. If Americans don’t wake up and get involved to save their country, communism and tyranny will take over.







TAKEAWAYS





America is incredibly unique because it allowed for self-rule rather than governmental overrule





When people know what’s happening, they will take action that aligns with their interests





We are not immune to the scourge of communist tyranny; it is already deeply rooted in America right now





Never give up on defending freedom and its ideals







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Patriot Prepared (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/tinapatriot

The New American Magazine: https://bit.ly/3pZh3Za

Defector Book: https://bit.ly/3OqPSQr

The New American TV: https://thenewamerican.com/video/tv/

The John Birch Society Leadership Conference: https://jbs.org/desmoines2023/





🔗 CONNECT WITH THE NEW AMERICAN

Website: https://thenewamerican.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmagazine/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3OnXenK





🔗 CONNECT WITH THE JOHN BIRCH SOCIETY

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnbirchsociety/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





