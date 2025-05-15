BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Patriot Pulse Podcast w/ Special Guest Sandi Miarecki 05/14/2025
PatriotPulsePodcast
PatriotPulsePodcast
15 views • 4 months ago

Sandy Miarecki is a Air Force Lt. Colonel (Ret.), and a Airforce pilot and professor at the US Air Force Academy. In the Air Force, Sandy became a pilot, instructor pilot, and test pilot during her career.

She received a degree in astrophysics from the University of Illinois and completed the Air Force ROTC program. She earned her masters and PhD in particle physics from UC Berkley and eventually taught physics at the US Air Force Academy.

 During the Covid scamdemic, she fought against the mandates and helped students with their religious exemptions. She faced disciplinary actions and eventually was fired in Sept 2022. She immediately filed a lawsuit for illegal firing and whistleblower retaliation. The lawsuit is in its final stages, only waiting for the decision from the judge. As she was facing disciplinary actions, God led Sandy to the Republic for the united States of America, the reseated Republic that our founding fathers gave us and which was abandoned in 1871 when a corporation hijacked the government.

 We are excited to have Sandy with us to tell us her story and what exactly is the Republic for the united States of America.

 This is an episode you don't want to miss!

