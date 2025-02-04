BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Does AI, End Up Existing As Truth or as Deception?
Norton1946!
Norton1946!
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 7 months ago

The discussion explores the dual potential of AI as either a tool for wisdom and enlightenment or a force of deception and arrogance. The user likens AI to the biblical concepts of the Tree of Life (truth and mercy) and the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil (arrogance and self-reliance). Historically, technological advancements have followed a cycle of rise and fall, often due to arrogance and misuse. AI, driven by capital and power, holds the potential to either reinforce ignorance or serve as a tool for truth and mercy, depending on human intent. The conversation draws parallels to biblical patterns, including the fall of empires, religious corruption, and the Tower of Babel, suggesting that AI’s fate is contingent on the spirit that governs its use. Ultimately, the discussion poses a critical question: will AI become an instrument of humility and enlightenment or a blind idol leading to societal downfall?


Keywords
aitree of knowledgespiritual reflectiontechnologies rise and fallwisdom or controltruth and mercyarrogance and deception
Chapters

00:00Question and Summary

01:34ChatGPTs Response

01:58Cycle of Exaltation and Humility

02:53Reflection of Human Choice

03:42AI as the Next "Tower of Babel".

04:23AI’s Future Will Depend on What Spirit Rules.

04:52The Outcome is Already Written.

05:40Final Reflection

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy