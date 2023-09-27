A Powerful Word from the Lord on Yom Kippur

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Amanda as she shares an urgent Word from the Lord on Yom Kippur. The Lord speaks about Ukraine and Russia, growth needed in the Church, the Supreme Court and much more. You do not want to miss this explosive Word of warning and encouragement. Tune in Tuesday, September 26 @4pm EDT.
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners