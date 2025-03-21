BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Zelensky 'kind of agreed' right away to hand over control of Zaporozhye NPP to Trump - Keith Kellogg
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 6 months ago

Zelensky 'kind of agreed' right away to hand over control of Zaporozhye NPP to Trump — Keith Kellogg

"The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is the largest power plant in Europe, providing one-third of the power for the rest of Ukraine," Trump’s Ukraine envoy pointed out, adding that.

(Yeah he agreed because it's not his. Russia has been in control of it and fought hard. No way that Russian will agree with the very Ukraine leaning Kellogg. He needs milk poured over his flakiness! Cynthia)

Adding about gas explosion video last night: 

❗️A criminal case has been opened in connection with the destruction of the Sudzha gas distribution station in the Kursk region by Ukrainian military forces, Russia's Investigative Committee reported.

The investigation found out that on March 20, the Ukrainian Armed Forces deliberately blew up the station, causing significant damage to the facility.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy