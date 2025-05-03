Introduction to Getting Started in Archery

Struggling to focus or recover from a brain injury? Archery transformed my life—here’s how it can change yours!

As a TBI survivor, I rediscovered this sport through occupational therapy. In weeks, my memory and concentration soared. You can experience this too!

After a four-year break and major surgery, I built an at-home archery range to level up. This video captures my first shots post-recovery—raw and real. Now, living in a forest, I’ve lost weight, rebuilt my range, and I’m ready to guide you. Despite recent floods, I’m moving my setup and filming new lessons to share.

Next up: How to choose a right- or left-handed bow. Stay tuned for tips, gear advice, and range updates.

https://nnbl.blog/archery-rewiring-brains-reclaiming-lives/