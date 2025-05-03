Introduction to Getting Started in Archery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Struggling to focus or recover from a brain injury? Archery transformed my life—here’s how it can change yours!
As a TBI survivor, I rediscovered this sport through occupational therapy. In weeks, my memory and concentration soared. You can experience this too!
After a four-year break and major surgery, I built an at-home archery range to level up. This video captures my first shots post-recovery—raw and real. Now, living in a forest, I’ve lost weight, rebuilt my range, and I’m ready to guide you. Despite recent floods, I’m moving my setup and filming new lessons to share.
Next up: How to choose a right- or left-handed bow. Stay tuned for tips, gear advice, and range updates.