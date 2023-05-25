5/25/2023 -- Large M6.6 Earthquake strikes Central America Panama Colombia - Expected region struck

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6 days ago, Central America was warned from South Mexico to Panama to be on watch for up to a M7.0 range earthquake , told to watch for up to 7 days. Here is the video issued on the warning from May 18, 2023:
https://youtu.be/KkSAFzK1VFI
Today, May 25, 2023 - the warned area, Central America - South Mexico to Panama / Colombia has been struck by a large M6.6 earthquake. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
M 6.6 - Panama-Colombia border region
2023-05-25 03:05:33 (UTC)
8.889°N 77.123°W
10.0 km depth
