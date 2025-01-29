BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kuon (2004, Playstation)
7 months ago

Kuon (九怨; kuon means eternity in Japanese, but is written with different characters. Judging from the characters, the title roughly translates to "9 Grudges")is an action-adventure and survival horror game developed by From Software and published by Agetec (in North America), From Software (in Japan), Korean company YBM Sisa (in Korea) and French company Indie Games Productions (in Europe).

Kuon takes place in Japan's Heian period (794 to 1185), in and around Fujiwara Manor, an estate in Kyoto. You can choose to play either as Utsuki, daughter of the excorcist Ashiya Doman, or Doman's apprentice Sakuya. Doman had been summoned to Fujiwara Castle, as the lord of the castle feared that the place was haunted. Upon arriving at the castle with her elder sister after her father did not return, Utsuki soon finds out that the lord of the castle was not hallucinating. Most of the people have been killed in gruesome ways, hunger demons and other creatures are roaming the place.

In the game, you mostly fight by using spells, which can by found in the game. Spells include fireballs or spiritual guardians. If you run out of spells, you still have a standard weapon. Certain places and most enemies induce panic in your character, and you can calm down by meditating.

survival horroraction-adventurefrom softwareagetecybm sisaindie games productions
